Oracle's autonomous database sales more than doubled in Q2

Oracle's autonomous database cloud revenues grew by more than 100 percent in Q2, the company said Thursday in its second quarter financial results.

"It's still early days, but the Oracle Autonomous Database already has thousands of customers running in our Gen2 Public Cloud," CTO Larry Ellison said in a statement. Its growth rate, he said, is expected "to increase dramatically as we release our Autonomous Database running on our Gen2 Cloud@Customer into our huge on-premise installed base over the next several months."

Oracle's non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $3 billion, or 90 cents per share, on revenue of $9.6 billion.

Wall Street was looking for earnings of 88 cents per share on revenue of $9.65 billion.

Cloud Services and License Support revenues were $6.8 billion, while Cloud License and On-Premise License revenues came to $1.1 billion.

Oracle also touted the growth of its cloud ERP businesses: Fusion ERP grew revenues by 37 percent, while NetSuite ERP revenues grew 29 percent in Q2.

"This consistent rapid growth in the now multibillion dollar ERP segment of our cloud applications business has enabled Oracle to deliver a double-digit EPS growth rate year-after-year," CEO Safra Catz said in a statement. "I fully expect we will do that again this year."

Oracle's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of 24 cents per share of outstanding common stock.