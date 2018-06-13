Oracle expands autonomous PaaS offerings

Oracle on Wednesday debuted the latest generation of its autonomous platform-as-a-service (PaaS) offerings covering the areas of mobile, data integration and API.

Earlier this year, Oracle announced availability of a number of platform services with built in automation, including Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud, Oracle Autonomous Analytics Cloud, Oracle Autonomous Integration Cloud, and Oracle Autonomous Visual Builder.

The aim is to use machine learning to make app and data integration, analytics and system and identity management autonomous, enabling organizations to lower cost, reduce risk, accelerate innovation, and get predictive insights. Applied to its database, Oracle said automating tasks would be more secure and allow admins to move to higher level functions.

As for this latest update, Oracle is expanding the machine learning and autonomous capabilities to its Mobile Cloud Enterprise, Data Integration Platform Cloud, Developer Cloud, and API Platform Cloud. On the mobile front, the autonomous infusion brings self-learning chatbots and automatic Q&A chatbots designed to pull insights from unstructured data.

The data integration cloud will see self-optimizing data pipelines, and the ability to automate the creation of big data lakes and data warehouses to improve efficiency for big data projects. Automation will also bolster self-service data prep through machine-assisted data curation.

The developer cloud aims to build automation for multiple development languages and environments, supporting build frameworks such as Maven, Ant, Gradle, npm, Grunt, Gulp, and Bower. Expanded automation also includes environment provisioning via command line interfaces for Docker, Kubernetes, and Terraform, Oracle said.

Lastly, the API cloud will use automation to study usage patterns and recommend allocation limits and configurations, and then go on to recommend policies and policy configurations using predictive algorithms to API Managers.

Oracle plans to release more autonomous capabilities focused on Blockchain, security and management later this year.

