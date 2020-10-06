Oracle launches multi-cloud management platform

Your guide to cloud computing trends Watch Now

Oracle has entered the multi-cloud and hybrid management and monitoring fray in what has become a crowded market.

The company launched the Oracle Cloud Observability and Management Platform, which is a suite of management, diagnostic and analytics tools to manage multiple clouds and on-premise environments.

Multiple vendors are aiming to become a layer that manages multiple clouds. Public providers such as Google Cloud, AWS and Microsoft Azure are eyeing the market. Meanwhile, IBM, VMware, Dell Technologies, HPE and others all have similar multi-cloud management plays.

The idea is that companies are going to need a platform that can manage a hodge-podge of environments and containers. The goal is to use these platforms to allocate resources and optimize costs quickly.

Dan Koloski, vice president of Oracle Enterprise and Cloud Manageability, said:

We expect these services to be used by both large and small enterprises who have important applications whose performance they wish to maximize. Those applications may be deployed in Oracle Cloud, on-premises, in third-party clouds or in any combination of the three.

Oracle, which has seen some momentum for its cloud unit, said its cloud management services are available on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

The company's Oracle Cloud Observability and Management Platform has the following:

A unified view of the software stacks.

Diagnostics for cloud and traditional technologies deployed in multiple environments.

Built-in machine learning to detect anomalies and enable remediation.

A vendor agnostic approach with interoperability with Slack, Grafana, PagerDuty and Twilio built-in.

Services to monitor applications, database, logs, performance and operations.

Oracle Cloud Observability and Management Platform will instrument Oracle Cloud Infrastructure with one click but also provides visibility into public clouds including AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

Oracle Cloud has had an eventful second half of the year. Oracle landed Zoom as a reference customer for its cloud and is seeing momentum. Oracle also is in the running to be the premier technology partner of TikTok.

