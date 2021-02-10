Oracle teams up with Canberra Data Centres to further government reach

Oracle has announced what is effectively a third cloud region in Australia, signing a deal with Canberra Data Centres (CDC) to offer what it's calling an "Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer".

The company already boasts two cloud regions in Australia, with Sydney going live in late 2019, followed by Melbourne in mid-2020.

CDC built its facilities in advance as top secret, which allows Oracle to offer services from within CDC, inheriting the characteristics already in place and thus complying with Australian government requirements, such as data sovereignty, given Oracle is a US-headquartered company.

Microsoft made a similar move back in August 2017, before it controversially made its way onto the Australian Signals Directorate's (ASD) Certified Cloud Services List (CCSL) to offer protected-level services to government. The CCSL has since been shuttered.

While Oracle never received the tick from the ASD to provide cloud services to government, the company is certain its CDC deal will see it provide sovereign hosted cloud services to the Australian government.

"Hosted within Australian Data Centres' state-of-the-art secure data centre facility in Canberra, the Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer will extend Oracle's already broad services to government, particularly across secure workloads in national security, health, human services, and other departments and agencies dealing with the sensitive data of Australia and Australians," Oracle said on Wednesday.

CDC managing director Rob Kelly clarified the addition of Oracle would provide more choice for government customers.

Oracle in November signed a whole-of-government services agreement with the Digital Transformation Agency that's targeted at making it easier for government agencies to purchase Oracle products and services.

Under the arrangement, agencies have access to Oracle's entire hardware, software, cloud and services offerings, including applications for sales, service, marketing, human resources, finance, supply chain, and manufacturing, plus its cloud infrastructure.

It's also had a number of components in its Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications suite assessed by an Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessor against the government's Information Security Manual (ISM) protected controls. IRAP assessment is a completely independent function to government, however.

