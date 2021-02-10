Oracle updates CX portfolio with new sales, marketing tools

Oracle is rolling out updates to its CX Sales, Service and Loyalty applications. The enterprise software giant said the latest updates aim to help customers better personalize experiences, foster brand loyalty and build relationships.

The company's CX portfolio is designed for sales, customer service and marketing teams, with an emphasis on using data to improve customer interactions. Oracle said its latest updates will help teams speed up the sales cycle and problem resolution process while also offering marketers more tools for personalization.

On the sales side, improved features include new voice capabilities, streamlined quoting, and a more actionable user interface with data-based recommendations. For customer service teams, updates include improvements to artificial intelligence, advanced knowledge management, digital assistant, and proactive guidance tools. Meanwhile, the marketing updates within Oracle CrowdTwist include new CDP data flows, subject line optimization, and new data flows from Zoom to Eloqua.

