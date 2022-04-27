Why you can trust ZDNet
Organize your life, boost your career for only $60 with these tools and courses

This power bundle of Start.Me and Stackskills helps you streamline your daily routine and begin learning new skills.

 StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners.

There's nothing quite like a couple of years of chaos to make you want to take control of your life. While spending more time at home to social distance may have pointed your thoughts to tidying it with dazzling decor, it's now time to move towards the interior design of your mind.

If you think you can benefit from ruthlessly organizing your daily routine while simultaneously initiating a significant life change, the 2022 Productive Power Player Bundle is for you.

Start.Me is a productivity powerhouse of a browser homepage that you might not know you needed. It lets you access, manage, and even share your everything from your favorite websites to notes and more in one beautifully-organized page.

You can view a calendar, tasks, notes, investment portfolio, and the weather to get an immediate idea of what your day holds. In addition, you can set up an RSS feed to update you on your industry, competitors, and more every morning. Start.Me also features third-party integration for tools such as AdSense, Google Analytics, and Data Studio to bring you real-time data. At the same time, a variety of charts can present you with critical information from external data sources. 

You'll no longer have to waste time looking for valuable bookmarks; Start.Me lets you save, organize, filter, and tidy them up. Plus, you can import, export, and access them from any device without syncing. Perhaps Start.Me's simplicity is why over 500,000 users worldwide trust it. The tool has even earned 4.7 out of 5 stars on Capterra. 

2022 Productive Power Player Bundle: Start.Me + StackSkills Lifetime Subscriptions

$59 at ZDNet Academy

Such effective organization may free up enough time to train for that promotion or career switch you've been wanting to pursue. StackSkills offers over 1,000 courses that can help you prepare for them, and 50 new courses are added each month. You could learn skills such as coding, marketing, design, blockchain, and much more. StackSkills even offers course certifications that may help your resume shine. 

StackSkills is a leading e-learning platform whose classes are taught by experts in their respective fields. The courses cover all skill levels, from total beginners to advanced learners. Now, you can turbocharge your career path without having to spend a great deal of time or money. 

Here's your chance to start organizing and improving your professional life. The 2022 Productive Power Player Bundle is currently on sale for only $59 and includes lifetime access to Start.Me and StackSkills. 

