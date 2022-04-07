Why you can trust ZDNet
Get 60% off this minimalist floor lamp with over 16 million colors

This LED Corner Floor Lamp by Lamp Depot can illuminate your home with custom lighting effects.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

The best home office lighting

Whether you need to make working from home easier or just want to look better on conference calls, we have you covered.

After spending quite a bit of time at home the last couple of years, you might be tempted to give the whole place a makeover, but don't throw your furniture out just yet. You may be surprised to see how much a Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp can transform a room, and it's currently available for just $59.99 or over 60% off -- no coupon required.

The lamp is beautiful in its own right, with a space-saving design that fits in most corners. The metal finish is understated, so it'll look great with any décor. It also has a weighted rubber bottom, so it will safely stay where you put it and won't scratch your floors. Most importantly, this lamp is like a chameleon, staying out of sight when shut off but vibrant and alluring when on.

The soft-white LEDs can shuffle through over 16 million colors, and you can choose from more than 300 impressive multi-color effects with the user-friendly remote. Whether you're working at home or hosting a movie party, this high-quality fixture can transform to meet your lighting needs. 

Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp

$59.99 at ZDNet Academy

Verified purchaser Sunny A. gave it a five-star rating, saying it was "Easy to set up + looks great. The color wheel control is fun and intuitive. Thinking about buying another one for the other corner!"

Right now, you can bring vibrant, custom illumination into your home with 60% off this gorgeous lamp. Grab a Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp now for $59.99, down from $149. Or, you can grab a two-pack for $119.98, a four-pack for $239.96, and a six-pack is $359.94.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

