OtterBox announces OtterSpot expandable, portable wireless charging system

OtterBox is well-known for its vast protective case solutions, but has also been expanding into other useful accessories such as power packs, cables, chargers, and more. It announced the new OtterSpot wireless charging system that starts with a charging base and wireless charging battery with the ability to expand for wireless charging on the go.

The $129.95 OtterSpot base package includes the charging base capable of 10 Watt fast charging, a 5000 mAh wireless charging battery, a USB-C cable, and a wall charger. You can add wireless batteries or charging bases for $69.95 each so you can charge up the batteries at your home or office while having numerous batteries for your car, bedroom, or other location.

Up to three 5,000 mAh OtterSpot batteries can be stacked on top of the charging base and charged up. You can even set your Qi-enabled device on the stack to charge it up simultaneously. The OtterSpot batteries can be carried with you and used to charge up your devices quickly via wireless technology. These batteries have anti-slip surfaces to hold your device in place while charging.

If you or a friend happens to have a device that does not support wireless charging, but needs to be topped off by your OtterSpot you can use the USB-C port on the OtterSpot and connect a cable to that device. I've been using wireless charging technology for years and now use it to charge up my smartphones 90% of the time. I find it very convenient to just set my device down on a wireless charging pad or stand without having to manage cords.

The OtterSpot charging system just arrived for testing last night so stay tuned for a full review of this system in a week or two.

In addition to the OtterSpot wireless charging system, OtterBox announced the OtterBox Wireless Charging Pad ($49.95) and Wireless Charging Stand ($59.95). The Charging Stand allows for both landscape and horizontal viewing while charging. Given the high quality of its cases, you can count on these accessories to also be well built for years of use.