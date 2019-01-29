OWC releases ThunderBlade Gen 2 high-performance external SSD

Looking for high-performance external Thunderbolt storage for working with 4K and 8K video? Look no further than OWC's new ThunderBlade Gen 2 external SSD is worth taking a look at. And if one isn't enough for you, you can daisy-chain up to six ThunderBlades for more storage and even higher performance.
The Gen 2 builds on the success of the original OWC ThunderBlade. The Gen 2 ThunderBlades are stackable – a great features for professionals who want to run multiple units – and are near-silent thanks to the fanless design.
A single ThunderBlade Gen 2 external SSD offers transfer speeds up to 2800MB/s read & 2450MB/s write. However, buy daisy-chaining multiple ThunderBlades – up to six – and using OWC's SoftRAID software controller, that can boost speeds up to 3800MB/s.
To put this into context, the ThunderBlade Gen 2 can transfer 1TB of content in under four-and-a-half minutes.
To attain these transfer speeds, the ThunderBlade Gen 2 makes use of M.2 NVMe (PCIe 3.0) SSDs.
These drives are compatible with any Mac or PC with a Thunderbolt, Thunderbolt 2, or Thunderbolt 3 interface (for best performance you will need Thunderbolt 3).
The OWC ThunderBlade Gen 2 is offered in capacities ranging from 1TB to 8TB, which means that by daisy-chaining six together you can create a pool of external storage of 48TB. Prices range from $799 to $3,499.
