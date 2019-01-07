Adding an eGPU to the OWC Mercury Helios FX

1 of 8
1 of 8

It's quick and easy to add an external GPU to the OWC Mercury Helios FX eGPU case.

Read More Read Less

The OWC Mercury Helios FX

See it now: Helios FX enclosure at Amazon

The OWC case is sleek, if a bit large. Fortunately, it's nearly silent.

Also: Do you really need an eGPU with a 2018 Mac mini?

Caption by: David Gewirtz

1 of 8

Related Topics:

Apple Hardware iPhone Mobility Smartphones Tablets
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 2