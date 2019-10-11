OWC's Mercury Elite Pro Dock combines a Thunderbolt dock with Dual-Drive RAID storage

OWC has come up with a perfect peripheral for those looking to declutter their desks. The Mercury Elite Pro Dock combines a Thunderbolt 3 dock with Dup to 28TB of dual-drive RAID storage.

As a dock, the Mercury Elite Pro Dock comes well equipped, with two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, DisplayPort 1.2 supporting 4K, and an SD Card reader.

The dock features two bays for 2.5- or 3.5-inch SSDs or hard drives, and the hardware RAID controller supports RAID 0, 1, SPAN, and JBOD.

The Mercury Elite Pro Dock supports Mac (macOS 10.14 or later) and PC (Windows 10 or later).

"Whether for home, business or grueling creative workflows, the Mercury Elite Pro Dock is the multitool that gives order to everyone's digital life," wrote a spokesperson for OWC. "It combats clutter and optimizes valuable desktop real estate by integrating three or more devices into one small footprint. With one simple cable, instantly access almost limitless professional-grade data storage options, 7 ports of robust connectivity and laptop charging power."

Prices range from $520 for a 4TB solution to $1,400 for 28TB of dual-drive storage. An empty dock is a very reasonable $320, and are available immediately from OWC.

