Palantir guns for startups, launches Palantir Foundry for Builders

Palantir Technologies launched Palantir Foundry for Builders, an initiative designed for startups and smaller companies, as it tries to expand its customer base beyond large enterprise and public sector clients.

Software companies either start with grass-roots developers and smaller enterprises and then move up or start big and make platforms more accessible over time. Palantir is going the latter route, but success moving downstream has been a harder road. Palantir has been working to make its platform more accessible and turnkey to businesses. In its latest quarter, Palantir had 149 customers with most being large organizations.

In the first quarter, Palantir said it closed 15 deals of $5 million or more in total contract value, including 6 deals worth $10 million or more.

Palantir Foundry for Builders is designed to support startups and then scale as they grow. The program includes the Palantir Foundry platform and support to create a data operating system.

The idea is that Palantir can offer an initial platform and then grow with enterprises. Palantir Foundry for Builders is sold as a subscription, initially for companies connected to Palantir alumni, and then expanding.

Initial customers for Palantir Foundry for Builders include startups Chapter, Hence AI, Adyton and Gecko Robotics. These startups are focused on healthcare, legal, fintech and robotics.

Under Palantir Foundry for Builders, the company is offering Palantir Foundry as a managed service that includes cloud hosting and data integration as well as analytics, model building and decision support tools.