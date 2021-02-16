Palo Alto Networks buys Bridgecrew for $156 million

Palo Alto Networks said Tuesday that it was acquiring Bridgecrew, makers of a developer-centric security platform. The $156 million deal is meant to help Palo Alto Networks extend the functionality of its Prisma Cloud security platform further into the DevOps process.

Prisma Cloud aims to help organizations securely connect office branches and mobile users to the cloud, allow for SaaS adoption with a cloud access security broker, and improve security across multi-cloud deployments. With the addition of Bridgecrew, Palo Alto Networks said it will be able to offer security across the full application lifecycle via a single platform.

Palo Alto Networks said it was most interested in Bridgecrew's infrastructure as code (IaC) -- where infrastructure configuration is codified during development -- approach to cloud security. The company said Bridgecrew's IaC platform offers developers and DevOps teams a way to enforce infrastructure security standards throughout the development lifecycle. Once integrated with Prisma Cloud, developers will have security assessment and enforcement capabilities throughout the DevOps process, the company said.

"Bridgecrew's product embeds security into every commit, pull request and build job," said Palo Alto Networks' product chief Lee Klarich. "In doing so, it alerts the dev teams in realtime and in the tools they know and love so much. This is not only good for developer productivity – it also helps security teams to focus on critical runtime security threats. Both teams win in the end."

Palo Alto Networks also announced updates to Prisma Access on Tuesday. The updates aim to help organizations better secure their remote workforces and improve productivity with an optimized user experience. New features include ML-powered security for real-time attack prevention, and IoT security tools to safeguard devices across remote branches, sites and workers.

