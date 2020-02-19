Parallels Desktop 15 deal bundles 1Password with $1,000 worth of Mac apps for free

Parallels is offering a new bundle that includes a bunch of premium Mac apps for free.

For a limited time, if you buy or upgrade to Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac, the latest version of Parallels' virtual desktop software, you'll receive 10 Mac apps valued at $1,025 for free. Desktop 15 starts at $79.99 for a one-year license, or $49.99 to upgrade.

Simply add Parallels Desktop 15 to your cart, and you'll see all the following premium Mac apps automatically added to the cart:

1Password Families: A one-year, five-person subscription to 1Password. It can generate strong, unique passwords for all your online accounts, remembers everything for you, keeps it safe, and automatically signs you in to your favorite sites

A one-year, five-person subscription to 1Password. It can generate strong, unique passwords for all your online accounts, remembers everything for you, keeps it safe, and automatically signs you in to your favorite sites MindManager 12 For Mac: Capture, organize, and share information and ideas as fast as you formulate them via clear, concrete plans. You can choose to start a diagram from a blank slate or use one of the prebuilt templates.

Capture, organize, and share information and ideas as fast as you formulate them via clear, concrete plans. You can choose to start a diagram from a blank slate or use one of the prebuilt templates. Hype 4.0 Professional: Hype lets designers create animations and interactive media for webpages, infographics, presentations, digital magazines, ads, iBooks, educational content, app prototypes, portfolios, videos, and more.

Hype lets designers create animations and interactive media for webpages, infographics, presentations, digital magazines, ads, iBooks, educational content, app prototypes, portfolios, videos, and more. Twist: A one-year subscription to a Slack alternative used by 100,000 companies.

A one-year subscription to a Slack alternative used by 100,000 companies. Roxio Toast 18 Titanium: A CD and DVD burning software for Mac.

A CD and DVD burning software for Mac. Intego Mac Internet Security X9: A Mac anti-virus software with a one-year subscription.

A Mac anti-virus software with a one-year subscription. Data Rescue 5: A data recovery software that rescues your deleted or lost files. It can even attempt to recover data from drives that are no longer showing up in Finder.

A data recovery software that rescues your deleted or lost files. It can even attempt to recover data from drives that are no longer showing up in Finder. PDFpen for Mac: A comprehensive solution for PDF editing on Macs. You can fill and sign forms, correct typos, draw and highlight, combine documents, reorder or extract pages, use optical character recognition (OCR), and more.

A comprehensive solution for PDF editing on Macs. You can fill and sign forms, correct typos, draw and highlight, combine documents, reorder or extract pages, use optical character recognition (OCR), and more. Parallels Toolbox for Mac and Windows: A collection of 30 tools that allow you to easily improve your Mac's performance, download a YouTube video to watch offline, create a GIF, make your desktop icons disappear, and more.

A collection of 30 tools that allow you to easily improve your Mac's performance, download a YouTube video to watch offline, create a GIF, make your desktop icons disappear, and more. Parallels Access for iOS, Android, and any device with an HTML5 browser: Remotely access your PC or Mac and its files from anywhere. Also, access your Mac and PC computers or Windows virtual machine from any HTML5 web browser.

Keep in mind the 1Password subscription is worth $60 alone, while Roxio is worth $100 and Twist is $300. If you're a Mac power user or even a small business owner or video editor, this bundle deal is really hard to ignore.