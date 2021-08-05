pCloud deal: Get 2TB of secure cloud storage for only $30

pCloud

Remember the days when you practically lost your entire life if you lost your phone? Now, almost everything is still accessible from your Apple and Google accounts, so moving everything to a new device is as simple as just signing into your account on it. That's cloud storage at its best, and it's a shame things aren't always quite as simple for the files on your computer. They are often much more vulnerable to crashes, viruses, and other malware, so all of your files are much more at risk than you might realize.

Unfortunately, not all cloud storage solutions are made equal. If you want your files to be mega-secure, yet still easy to use, share, and backup, then you need pCloud Premium Plus Cloud Storage.

First and foremost, your files will be protected by the highest levels of security with a 256-bit TLS/SSL connection. But security alone isn't enough if it's too much of a hassle to use regularly, that's why pCloud Premium Plus Cloud Storage provides unrivaled transfer speeds. But the convenience doesn't stop there.

There's no need to keep bothering with purging your files to make space for more when you have access to the 2TB of cloud storage and download link traffic pCloud Premium Plus offers. Even better, you can sync your files and folders automatically across multiple devices. Get your photos into the cloud super fast by auto-uploading from your Android or iOS camera.

Backup from major platforms like Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, and more. Use the media players that are built-in on pCloud to stream your favorite audio and video. Sharing is amazingly simple, as well, with speedy upload and download links that you can customize with passwords and expiration dates.

There's no question that pCloud Premium Plus Cloud Storage works just as it should. The service has more than 10,000,000 and a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on Cloudwards. TechRepublic says:

"The pCloud service is the best cloud sync you've never heard of."

For just a few weeks, this secure user-friendly cloud storage solution is available at a 68% discount off its regular $95 MSRP. So don't pass up the chance to get a one-year subscription to pCloud Premium Plus Cloud Storage at its best-on-web price of $29.99.