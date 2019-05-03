Photoshop, Lightroom $10 plan price to double? Maybe, we're testing it, says Adobe

Adobe gives marketers AI-based tools to use customers' data in real time The software giant said the updates are focused primarily on email, which remains one of the key channels in a marketer's arsenal.

Adobe could be looking to kill off its $10-a-month Photography plan, currently the cheapest Creative Cloud subscription, which gives users access to Photoshop and Lightroom with 20GB of cloud storage.

For now Adobe is just testing removing the 20GB option on its plans and pricing page and has started presenting only the 1TB Photography package, which costs $20 per month.

The trimmed lineup was spotted by PetaPixel, which was told by Adobe that the $10 plan is no longer being offered for many customers.

While the $20 subscription does include 1TB of cloud storage that difference will only be of value to creatives who actually rely on Adobe's cloud storage. Those who want the software alone wouldn't see any benefit.

"From time to time, we run tests on Adobe.com which cover a range of items, including plan options that may or may not be presented to all visitors to Adobe.com. We are currently running a number of tests on Adobe.com," Adobe said in a statement to PetaPixel.

The Adobe plans and pricing page ZDNet visited on Adobe's US website still listed the 20GB $10 Photography option, while some will for now not see it.

Adobe's statement doesn't give any clear indication as to whether it will phase out the cheapest tier permanently.

For now, those who no longer see the $10 Photography Plan can purchase it by visiting a link that Adobe shared with The Verge, calling Adobe sales or buying through major retailers.

ZDNet has contacted Adobe for further comments and will update this article if there's a response.

