Raspberry Pi vs new Pine64 board: Same price but H64 has 2x memory

Computer and developer-board maker Pine64 has announced the Pine H64 Model B, another Raspberry Pi-like computer that updates Pine64's H64 Model A from last year.

Pine64 H64 Model B boards cost the same as the H64 Model A, starting at $25 for the model with 1GB of RAM, but the newer model now includes a built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module.

Besides these additional wireless modules, the Pine H64 Model B remains largely unchanged, with the same Allwinner H6 system on chip (SoC) and the same layout as the original H64, as well its more expensive Rockchip-based Rock64.

The common design allows each model to use the same shaped cases. The H6 SoC itself is a four-core Cortex-A53 Arm CPU with a Mali-T720 MP2 GPU.

Key features include a microSD slot that supports up to 256GB of storage, 128MB of flash memory, one USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 ports, and a two by 20-pin GPIO header.

It also features a mini PCIe connector, digital video out, a 3.5mm combined headphone and mic plug, an eMMC socket, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. And it supports 4K video playback.

Pine64 intends to sell the 1GB board for $24.95, the 2GB model for $35.95, and a 3GB variant for $44.95. More details are available on Pine64's forum.

Pine64 announced two more devices. The Rockchip-powered Pinebook Pro Linux laptop will go on sale for around $199, offering fans a more capable laptop than the existing Pinebook that was intended for tinkering.

The black magnesium-alloy Pinebook Pro runs on a Rockchip RK3399 ARM SoC, has a 14-inch 1080p LCD screen, and comes with either 64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage and 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM.

The Allwinner-based PineTab is a new Linux tablet that runs on the Allwinner A64 SoC and features an 11.6-inch screen with an attachable keyboard. The device is expected to sell for $99 with the keyboard or $79 without it.

It comes with Bluetooth 4.0, wifi 802.11n, 16GB of eMMC storage, 2GB or LPDDR3 RAM, and features a 702p 10-inch LCD screen.

Image: Pine64

