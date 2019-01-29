Raspberry Pi reveals Compute Module 3+: From $25, cooler, 8x more storage

Raspberry Pi Foundation has brought a new model to its lineup of tiny cheap computers aimed at enterprise customers.

The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3+ (CM3+) is the newest iteration of Raspberry Pi technology for businesses and industrial companies to add to their own tech products, such as NEC did for its digital signage display units.

The Raspberry Pi Compute Module boards lack components like USB and HDMI ports featured on Raspberry Pi A and B models.

The first compute module launched in 2014, two years after the first Raspberry Pi developer board debuted. It featured a Broadcom BCM2835 CPU, a single-core Arm11 at 700MHz, 512MB of RAM, and 4GB of eMMC flash.

Five years on CM3+ is bringing better sustained performance, larger RAM and flash, and improved thermal design. The board features the same Broadcom BCM2837B0 CPU from the $35 Raspberry Pi 3B+ in the same form factor as the CM3 that was released in January 2017.

According to Raspberry Pi Foundation, the Compute Module's eMMC flash is more reliable than normal SD cards and is therefore a better fit for industrial applications. It also features more interfaces than the normal Raspberry Pi models, with support for two cameras, two displays, and extra GPIO pins.

The CM3+ is available in four variants that start at $25 per unit. The cheapest option does not include eMMC Flash storage. The variant with 8GB of in-built storage costs $30, while the 16GB and 32GB variants cost $35 and $40, respectively. The storage options significantly boost the range from CM3, which topped out at 4GB.

SEE: How to build a successful developer career (free PDF)

"One of the most frequent requests from users and customers is for Compute Module variants with more on-board flash memory. CM1 and CM3 both came with 4GB of flash, and although we are fans of the Henry Ford philosophy of customer choice ("you can have any color, as long as it's black"), it was obvious that there was a need for more official options," said James Adams, COO of Raspberry Pi Trading.

The non-profit also says the CM3+ will run cooler under heavy loads and the processor should remain below 80°C for longer on average, thus maintaining optimal clock speeds.

However, it warns that the CM3+ outputs the same amount of heat as its predecessor for a given application, so performance will depend on the design of the board and enclosure.

The CM3+ will be available until January 2026, while CM1, CM3, and CM3 Lite have been transitioned to "not recommended for new designs". However, the legacy compute modules will still be available until at least January 2023.

Image: Raspberry Pi Foundation

Previous and related coverage

Raspberry Pi with extra punch: New Orange Pi 3 packs powerful Allwinner H6 from $30

The Orange Pi 3 pushes RAM beyond the 1GB limit on earlier Orange Pi boards running on the Allwinner H6 system on chip.

Cheap but powerful Raspberry Pi rival: $45 NanoPi Neo4 is six-core Android board with USB 3.0 and 4K support TechRepublic

The NanoPi Neo4 is the cheapest six-core, single-board computer to be released, but there's a catch.

A Raspberry Pi-style computer you can build yourself: Blueberry Pi

Provided you can think of something useful to do with a board with only 64MB of on-chip RAM.

Google AI on Raspberry Pi: Now you get official TensorFlow support

Google's TensorFlow team makes it a whole lot easier to get AI up and running on a Raspberry Pi.

Raspberry Pi-style Renegade Elite runs Android Oreo on six-core, 4K board

If you're specifically not looking for a Raspberry Pi, the Renegade Elite could be the board of choice.

Raspberry Pi meets AI: The projects that put machine learning on the $35 board

Explore the projects pushing the limit of what's possible on the budget board.

Raspberry Pi space rover: NASA open-sources its mini Mars robot

Now you can have your own six-wheel, rock-climbing rover robot for Earth exploration.

Raspberry Pi goes Android Auto: Now you can build your own cheap car head unit

Why buy a finished Android Auto head unit when you can hack one together with a Raspberry Pi 3?

Raspberry Pi's 'app store' lands with new Raspbian OS update

Raspberry Pi Foundation is hungry for beginners to try out its device, hence a new setup wizard and app store.

Raspberry Pi-style Renegade Elite runs Android Oreo on six-core, 4K board

If you're specifically not looking for a Raspberry Pi, the Renegade Elite could be the board of choice.

Google includes a Raspberry Pi in a DIY smart speaker kit CNET

The updated kits are rolling out to Target and include everything you need to build your own smart speaker or smart camera.

Raspberry Pi: A cheat sheet TechRepublic

Everything you need to know about the tiny, ultra-cheap computer that has taken the world by storm.