Ping Identity acquires SecuredTouch for bot detection

Ping Identity on Monday announced it's acquired SecuredTouch, a fraud and bot detection firm based in Tel Aviv. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

SecuredTouch, founded in 2015, has clients in multiple sectors globally. After the acquisition closes, they'll be able to use SecuredTouch as a standalone product or as part of the PingOne Cloud Platform.

The integration into the PingOne platform will give customers better visibility into potentially malicious activity across their digital properties. To detect and thwart bots and account takeover threats, SecuredTouch uses behavioral biometrics, AI, machine learning and deep learning.

"Identity isn't just about knowing who customers are, it's about knowing when someone is pretending to be a customer," Ping founder and CEO Andre Durand said in a statement. "As companies undergo massive digital transformation initiatives, the need for seamless, frictionless, and secure identity solutions to confidently understand both those situations is imperative."

Ping is one of several vendors in the competitive identity and access management (IAM) market, which also includes Okta, ForgeRock, IBM, Microsoft and others.

The company also announced on Monday a significant expansion of the PingOne platform. Customers can now access the entire Ping Identity portfolio from a unified cloud admin for both workforce and customer identity use cases.

Meanwhile, following its acquisition of Symphonic, Ping is enhancing its fine-grained authorization solution. Previously called PingDataGovernance, the updated PingAuthorize provides enterprises with dynamic authorization and attribute-based access control (ABAC).