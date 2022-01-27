Play golf anytime, anywhere, in any weather with this $229 PhiGolf simulator

StackCommerce

One of the worst things that can ruin a golfer's day is not being able to step on the course. Unfortunately, there are countless reasons why that may happen, ranging from bad weather to crazy schedules. But the next best thing is the PhiGolf, a mobile and home smart golf simulator that allows you to control gameplay with your actual golf swing.

Portable and to set up no matter where you are, Phigolf WGT Edition's gameplay takes place on 2 apps. The immersive game recreates the full Topgolf experience with a state-of-the-art swing and sensor, allowing you to play a round just about anywhere, including your home or office. Multiplayer lets you play with family and friends too.

Simply download the app onto your tablet or smartphone and play on stunning photorealistic simulations of famous real-world golf courses. You can follow the instructions on your smartphone about screen mirroring with a smart TV to see WGT's breathtaking graphics on a large screen. The Phigolf WGT Edition includes a swing trainer that allows you to begin playing without the need for nets and balls.

The device can be fully charged in just 2 hours via a Micro USB port. It's no surprise that the Phigolf WGT Edition earned 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon and raised an impressive $200,000 on Indiegogo.

Don't pass up this chance to be able to play golf in any kind of weather all year round. Get the PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick for $229, or $20 off. Double the fun with a two-pack for $498.

Prices are subject to change.