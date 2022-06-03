/>
Play with your own clubs in this golf simulator

The SLC MicroSim lets you clip a sensor directly to your golf clubs for a lifelike game in your own home.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners.

Golf is a world-renowned pastime that can be difficult to schedule. But this Father's Day, you can give a dad in your life the gift of an immersive golf experience without leaving home. The SLX MicroSim is a lifelike home golf simulator that clips a sensor directly to your clubs for a familiar feel and a true-to-life simulated game. During our Father's Day Sale, the SLX MicroSim is on sale for $189.99 until June 19. 

The SLX MicroSim lets you take your own clubs to a simulated golf course. A custom calibration process gives you more control over creating an authentic experience. Once your game is calibrated, mirror your phone screen onto a TV and start playing. You can also use the included smart stick like a golf swing trainer. 

Rated 4.5 out of 5 on Amazon, this golf simulator takes a few things into account for every swing to give you a realistic result. Club speed, swing tempo, and clubface can each significantly influence the trajectory of your shot, just like in a real game. 

After you take your swing, you can even review your shot's analytics. You'll also receive a detailed read on the ball's distance traveled, carry, backspin speed, sidespin RPM, and the slope of your ball's distance traveled. You can also select "rehit" for practice if you want to get the best possible shot. 

SwingLogic SLX MicroSim - Home Golf MicroSimulator

 $189.99 at ZDNet Academy

Use the SLX MicroSim as a way to replace trips to the course or, like one Amazon reviewer said, to practice between trips: "This device alone has improved my swing consistency and helping my confidence with shaping shots. The way the technology reads and analyzes the swing, speed, and distance with your personal clubs is great for dialing in club/distance selection." 

Play alone or bring the whole family together for a game. Get the SLX MicroSim Home - Golf MicroSimulator during our Father's Day Sale for $189.99 (Reg. $204). The sale ends on June 19. 

