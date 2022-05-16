Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Complete the MSCHF puzzle for a chance to win $1,000,000

This jigsaw puzzle is fun, and the potential reward is even better!

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Assembling jigsaw puzzles is fun, and there's always a great deal of satisfaction when you slide that last piece into place. But there's not a whole lot that can beat finishing a puzzle and winning money when you do. And now, you can win anywhere between $1 to $1 million with The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle.

That's right. MSCHF, the company that brought you The Million Dollar Puzzle, is back with another chance to win big. You just have to put together this 500-piece puzzle for a shot at winning $1,000,000. But the best part is that you will definitely win something, so there are no losers in this promotion.

You might win a dollar, $100, $1,000 or $10,000. That should be enough to pay for a snack, a new smartwatch, or even your long-term financial goals. However, only two puzzles will have a $1 million prize. So, if you buy two puzzles, you might win that sweet $2 million! The chances are slim, but they're there. 

The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle

$30 at ZDNet Academy

Here's how it works. Once you complete the jigsaw puzzle, you'll see a huge QR code. Simply scan it with a QR reader (which you probably have on your phone). You'll be paid within one to four days via a digital check sent to the email address you used to order the puzzle. After that, you can print the check or deposit it directly with your mobile banking app. Alternatively, you can ask to have a printed check mailed to you, which would arrive within two weeks. 

If you like solving puzzles and winning money, you won't want to pass up The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle on sale right now for $30. Or you can save by purchasing multiple puzzles at once. You can get a two-pack for $56, a three-pack for $80, or a four-pack for $100.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments