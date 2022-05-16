Complete the MSCHF puzzle for a chance to win $1,000,000

StackCommerce

Assembling jigsaw puzzles is fun, and there's always a great deal of satisfaction when you slide that last piece into place. But there's not a whole lot that can beat finishing a puzzle and winning money when you do. And now, you can win anywhere between $1 to $1 million with The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle.

That's right. MSCHF, the company that brought you The Million Dollar Puzzle, is back with another chance to win big. You just have to put together this 500-piece puzzle for a shot at winning $1,000,000. But the best part is that you will definitely win something, so there are no losers in this promotion.

You might win a dollar, $100, $1,000 or $10,000. That should be enough to pay for a snack, a new smartwatch, or even your long-term financial goals. However, only two puzzles will have a $1 million prize. So, if you buy two puzzles, you might win that sweet $2 million! The chances are slim, but they're there.

Here's how it works. Once you complete the jigsaw puzzle, you'll see a huge QR code. Simply scan it with a QR reader (which you probably have on your phone). You'll be paid within one to four days via a digital check sent to the email address you used to order the puzzle. After that, you can print the check or deposit it directly with your mobile banking app. Alternatively, you can ask to have a printed check mailed to you, which would arrive within two weeks.

If you like solving puzzles and winning money, you won't want to pass up The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle on sale right now for $30. Or you can save by purchasing multiple puzzles at once. You can get a two-pack for $56, a three-pack for $80, or a four-pack for $100.