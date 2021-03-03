Pure Storage, Equinix debut joint bare metal as-a-service offering

Pure Storage and Equinix are announcing a new partnership that aims to offer enterprises more control, flexibility and speed during server provisioning. Equinix Metal Storage powered by Pure is a joint bare metal as-a-service offering that the companies claim can deliver physical infrastructure at software speed.

The platform provides enterprises with embedded storage and on-demand procurement of network and compute, with hosting, deployment and physical support via one vendor, under a single contract.

It's designed to support a range of use cases on the enterprise cloud journey, including legacy on-premises applications, high volume data driven applications, and cloud native and next-gen applications, the companies said.

Several of Pure Storage's key data services and features are part of the platform, including its Kubernetes data services platform Portworx, along with FlashBlade and FlashArray. The Equinix partnership and other moves by the company in recent months means that Pure is pushing more into multi-cloud data services along with its integrated storage gear and software.

"Enterprises want full control over their environment, but they don't want to be in the data center or to be forced to fit into traditional cloud models - they want a cloud model that fits their business," said Jack Hogan, VP of Technology Strategy for Pure Storage. "By partnering with Equinix, we are eliminating management complexity and delivering the flexibility and controls that put organizations in charge of what their technology platforms can do for them."

As for Equinix, the data center giant has been working to expand its data center and cloud exchange footprint as well as range of services. Equinix provides digital infrastructure and is organized as a real estate investment trust, but the company has expanded into the platform and software markets too with the launch of Equinix Metal as well as Equinix Fabric and Equinix Network Edge.

Pure Storage and Equinix said they plan to expand the availability of the joint as-a-service platform throughout Q1.

