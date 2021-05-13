Pure Storage updates Portworx Enterprise with new integrations

Pure Storage on Thursday announced the latest release of Portworx Enterprise, the storage and data management software for applications running on Kubernetes. The release of Portworx Enterprise 2.8, which includes integration across Pure's portfolio and with VMware Tanzu, is aimed at IT teams adopting hybrid cloud storage architectures.

Pure acquired Portworx last year as part of its push into multi-cloud data services. The latest release will help Pure customers scale their Kubernetes usage across the cloud, bare metal infrastructure, Pure Storage arrays and other storage products.

Its new capabilities include dynamic storage provisioning on FlashArray and FlashBlade. When users provision container-native volumes through Portworx, it automatically creates storage volumes or file systems. Pure says this amounts to "true storage-as-code."

As a containerized application moves between on-prem and cloud deployments, it maintains access to the full suite of Portworx container storage management features, including backup, disaster recovery, security, auto-scaling and migration.

The new Portworx release also sends Kubernetes cluster and volume usage metrics to Pure1, the storage management and support platform. This gives customers visibility into their deployments, helps them troubleshoot problems with Kubernetes applications, and it gives them access to Pure1's predictive support features.

As Pure updates Portworx, it's phasing out its first-gen Kubernetes offering, Pure Service Orchestrator (PSO). PSO will remain supported through the end of January 2022, when all remaining customers will be transitioned to Portworx. PSO will become a part of Portworx Essentials, Portworx's freemium offering.

Pure1 Digital Experience is also getting an upgrade, with new automated monitoring and AI-driven recommendation capabilities. It also features self-service management and digital procurement. The idea is to give IT teams more control over their environments, as well as ways to get ahead of problems.

Pure1's AI-engine Meta, which delivers predictive service management, now identifies gaps in your strategy for safeguarding data. It does so by assessing ransomware protection, predictive fault analysis and resolution with analytics gathered from across the Pure ecosystem and with other capabilities.

Pure1 also uses AI for smart workload planning, offering recommendations on workload capacity and performance scaling.

Meanwhile, the Pure1 service catalog has been expanded, giving users access to a broader range of on-premise and hybrid cloud storage offerings and professional services.

