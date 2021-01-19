Qualcomm debuts Snapdragon 870 5G for 'desktop quality' streaming, mobile gaming

Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 870 5G mobile platform, a processor upgrade for mobile gaming and graphics rendering in flagship devices.

On Tuesday, the chip giant said the Snapdragon 870 5G is a follow-on to the capabilities of the Snapdragon 865 Plus, a 5G chipset with a speedy CPU and improved GPU in comparison to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 865.

The "boosted" Snapdragon 870 5G comes equipped with an enhanced Kyro 585 CPU, coming in at core clock speeds of up to 3.2GHz.

In addition, the Snapdragon 870 has been developed with mobile gaming in mind through the Snapdragon Elite Gaming system, display support for up to 4K at 60 Hz, updatable GPU drivers, and the implementation of Adreno Fast Blend to reduce rendering issues.

Qualcomm says that as a result, devices powered by the chip are capable of streaming "desktop quality" content.

The chipset's other technical specifications include an Adreno 650 GPU, Hexagon 698 processor, Qualcomm Sensing Hub, Snapdragon X55 5G modem-RF -- 5G mmWave and sub-6 GHz -- Wi-Fi FastConnect 6800, Bluetooth 5.2, the Qualcomm Spectra 480 image processor, and Quick Charge 4+.

"Building upon the success of Snapdragon 865 and 865 Plus, the new Snapdragon 870 was designed to address OEM and mobile industry requirements," commented Kedar Kondap, VP of product management at Qualcomm. "Snapdragon 870 will power a selection of flagship devices from key customers including Motorola, iQOO, OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi."

Commercial devices containing the Snapdragon 870 are expected to be available in Q1 2021.

This is not the only 5G-related announcement the US chipmaker has made this month. On January 5, Qualcomm revealed the Snapdragon 480 5G, an SoC designed to bring 5G connectivity to entry-level mobile devices.

Earlier this month, Qualcomm acquired chip designer Nuvia for roughly $1.4 billion. Nuvia's CPU technologies and designs will be utilized in the creation of next-generation, 5G-based computing solutions in the future.

