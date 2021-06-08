Qualcomm launches new platforms for IoT across industries

Qualcomm Technologies launched a set of processors and platforms for Internet of things devices across multiple industries including transportation, logistics, retail and healthcare.

With the addition of 5G into the enterprise networking has given companies like Qualcomm a better hook into IoT and digital transformation implementations.

Qualcomm is launching platforms designed for edge computing and running artificial intelligence workloads closest to the data.

The platforms for next-gen IoT devices are Qualcomm QCS8250, Qualcomm QCS6490/ QCM6490, Qualcomm QCS4290/ QCM4290 and the Qualcomm QCS2290/ QCM2290.

The IoT platforms go along with the Qualcomm 315 5G IoT modem. Here's a look at the Qualcomm IoT platforms that support both 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi 6.

Qualcomm QCS8250 is targeted at connected healthcare, digital signage, retail and video collaboration. The platform includes Kryo 585 CPU architecture as well as Qualcomm's AI Engine as well as an image signal processor to support up to 7 concurrent cameras that can encode at up to 4K resolution.

Qualcomm QCS6490/QCM6490 is designed for connected healthcare, logistics management, retail, transportation and warehousing. The platform is equipped with support for 5G mmWave/Sub-6 GHz and Wi-Fi 6E.

Qualcomm QCS4290/QCM4290 is a mid-tier platform with the Kryo260 CPU architecture and LTE Cat13 and Wi-Fi 6-Ready connectivity. It's designed for cameras, industrial handhelds and security panels.

Qualcomm QCS2290/QCM2290 is designed for camera applications, industrial handhelds, retail and tracking. These entry-level platforms feature LT connectivity and are equipped with the Cortex A53 CPU architecture.

The Qualcomm QCS8250, Qualcomm QCS4290/QCM4290 and Qualcomm QCS2290/QCM2290 are available now with the Qualcomm QCS6490/QCM6490 will be available in second half of 2021.