Qualtrics launches Experience ID, eyes personalized customer journeys

Qualtrics launched Experience ID, a view of what customers and employees have shared with a company, as it aims to personalize experiences.

The company, which is known for its Experience Management software, is looking to personalize individual experiences at scale. Experience ID also aggregates views by segment, teams, geographies and verticals to spot trends and market inflection points.

Qualtrics Experience ID is built on the tools acquired from Clarabridge and Usermind. Clarabridge is focused on conversational analytics and Usermind orchestrates customer journeys.

Key points about Experience ID:

Experience ID captures every form of customer feedback including call center transcripts, social media, product reviews and surveys to gauge individual emotion, effort and intent.

There are more than 4 billion Experience IDs in the Qualtrics XM Directory.

Experience ID is designed to incorporate unstructured feedback as well as structured.

Conversational analytics and machine learning collect signals to create customer segments, spot friction and resolve issues.

Customers from multiple verticals can aggregate feedback.

