ServiceNow, Qualtrics partner, aim to meld sentiment data and workflows

ServiceNow and Qualtrics said they will integrate sentiment data into ServiceNow Customer and IT Workflows.

The two companies announced a strategic partnership that will meld ServiceNow's digital workflows with Qualtrics experience management tools.

ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott is very familiar with Qualtrics. McDermott orchestrated the purchase of Qualtrics while he was CEO of SAP. Qualtrics now is its own public company, but majority owned by SAP.

The two companies will roll out the following joint products:

Experience Management for IT, which will combine Qualtrics EmployeeXM for IT with ServiceNow IT Service Management. The effort will integrate employee feedback on service management and experiences with workflows.

Experience-led Customer Service, which will combined Qualtrics CustomerXM with ServiceNow Customer Service Management. The combination will start workflows based on feedback so agents can fix issues before they fester.

Initially, the combination of Qualtrics and ServiceNow will be offered to joint customers and expand from there.

Workflow integrations are available now with new products in the second half of 2021. Here's a mockup of how ServiceNow and Qualtrics would integrate.

ServiceNow

More: