Qualtrics launches new tool to help businesses design hybrid work plans

Experience management software maker Qualtrics is releasing a new tool that it says enables organizations to use employee feedback to create hybrid work experiences that optimize productivity.

According to new research from Qualtrics, 62% of employees prefer to have fewer office locations in exchange for better facilities with more amenities in centralized locations. The general thought among employers is that hybrid work models will become standard operating practice, and in order to attract and retain talent, businesses will need to use data-driven methods to give workers what they want.

Per Qualtrics' research, there's almost an even split in the number of employees wishing to return to an office and those who want to stay remote with a hybrid option.

As for its new product, called Qualtrics Experience Design for Hybrid Work and Workplaces, it lets organizations utilize pre-built question sets, real-time dashboards, and guided action plans to develop corporate return-to-work plans. Qualtrics posits that the platform will help businesses ask the right questions on key topics, like how often employees want to use an office and for what purpose, and what changes could be made to bolster productivity.

The toolset is built on Qualtrics EmployeeXM platform, its suite of services for employee experience data management. Earlier this year, Qualtrics launched XMOS, a set are of interconnected services that aim to help companies create rich customer profiles and analyze responses to detect trends and gaps via one unified system.

