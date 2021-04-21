Rapid7 acquires open-source project Velociraptor

Cybersecurity firm Rapid7 said it has signed a deal to acquire Velociraptor, makers of open-source framework used for endpoint monitoring, digital forensics and incident response. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Rapid7 said the Velociraptor technology is designed to help SecOps teams hunt for new threats quicker through community-driven technology, allowing for incidents and detections to be easily shared across the broader security industry.

"The Velociraptor standalone offering allows incident response teams to rapidly collect and examine artifacts from across a network, and deliver forensic detail following a security incident," Rapid7 wrote in a blog post. "In the event of an incident, an investigator controls the Velociraptor agents to hunt for malicious activity, run targeted collections, perform file analysis, or pull large data samples. The Velociraptor Query Language (VQL) allows investigators to develop custom hunts to meet specific investigation needs."

Rapid7 said it does not plan to make Velociraptor a commercial offering; however, the company does plan to integrate the technology in its detection and response portfolio, including the Rapid7 Insight platform.

Rapid7's purchase of Velociraptor comes on the heels of its acquisitions of Alcide in January and DivvyCloud in April 2020. The company said both acquisitions are meant to bolster its ability to provide customers with a cloud native security platform for managing risk and compliance.

RELATED: