Raspberry Pi 4 running too hot? Now there's this official $5 case fan

More Raspberry Pi goodies arrive, this time it's a $5 fan to stop a Raspberry Pi 4 from throttling back CPU performance.

Lockdown surge for Raspberry Pi sales
Watch Now

Raspberry Pi Trading has released a new $5 cooling fan that clips inside the official case for the Raspberry Pi 4. 

There are plenty of fans available for the Raspberry Pi 4 but now there's an official one designed just for the Raspberry Pi case – a little box with a white top and red bottom, just like the new $70 Raspberry Pi 400 keyboard computer

Developer

The Pi 4 case fan kit includes a compact fan and a tiny heatsink to be placed on the processor. The 5V fan clips into the Raspberry Pi case and connects to three of the Raspberry Pi's 40 GPIO pins for power supply and to control the fan. 

SEE: Cross-training toolkit (TechRepublic Premium)

Users can, for example, use Raspbian OS to configure the fan to turn on when a certain temperature is reached. The default activation temperature is 80°C.     

The fan is designed for scenarios where the Raspberry Pi 4 has been overclocked and required to run for lengthy periods, which would produce extra waste heat. Once it reaches say 80°C, the Raspberry Pi 4 would normally throttle back CPU performance to reduce the temperature. 

The fan allows it to continue running under these conditions without reaching a heat that would cause it to throttle back performance. 

Apart from when the Raspberry Pi is in a case, the other situation where a fan could be useful is when the board is being used in a higher temperature environment.

Raspberry Pi Trading CEO Eben Upton explains that the official fan draws in air over the USB and Ethernet connectors, passes it over the heatsink and exhausts the air through the SD card slot. 

SEE: Hands-On: Adventures with Ubuntu Linux on the Raspberry Pi 4

The case fan was designed by Raspberry Pi's chief product officer Gordon Hollingworth. Next week, according to Upton, he'll explain how he designed the Raspberry Pi 4 case fan ducting "with the aid of a stack of Chinese takeout boxes and a glue gun".

Hollingworth says the fan's specified lifetime is around 30,000 hours and that it's a relatively quiet fan.

case-fan007-2048x1365.jpg

The 5V fan clips into the Raspberry Pi case and connects to three of the Raspberry Pi's 40 GPIO pins for power and controls.   

 Image: Raspberry Pi Trading

More on Raspberry Pi and single-board computers

  • Raspberry Pi 400: These new kits bundle a touchscreen with the computer keyboard  
  • Raspberry Pi 400, Pi 4 pass key Vulkan test: It's a 'major milestone' for better graphics  
  • SolidRun takes on Google's Raspberry Pi-like computer  
  • Raspberry Pi 400: Its designer reveals more about the faster Pi 4 in the $70 PC's keyboard  
  • Raspberry Pi 400 is out: $70 for a complete PC with a faster Pi 4 in a keyboard    
  • Raspberry Pi 4: Higher-quality, faster graphics edge closer with Vulkan support via Mesa  
  • Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 is out: $25 with a new form factor and new connectors  
  • Google's $100 Linux Coral Dev Board mini quietly launches – but sells out fast  
  • Windows 10 Raspberry Pi rival: Intel Atom chip powers this new Rock Pi X board  
  • Raspberry Pi: Banana Pi maker touts this new rival board with Amlogic chip and 4GB RAM  
  • Raspberry Pi 4 faces $59 Rock Pi 4C challenger with dual display output  
  • Raspberry Pi: Now computer-vision apps get boost with Khronos OpenVX API  
  • New Raspberry Pi OS update: First 8GB Pi 4, now you get these latest features  
  • New Raspberry Pi 4: 8GB RAM model out now for $75 – plus you get a new 64-bit OS  
  • New Raspberry Pi 4 update beta lets you boot from a USB mass storage device  
  • Raspberry Pi reveals this new $50 high-quality Pi camera with interchangeable lenses  
  • Raspberry Pi alternative: New Odroid-C4 undercuts 4GB Raspberry Pi 4 by $5  
  • Raspberry Pi sales jump: Here's why the tiny computer's in demand in coronavirus crisis  
  • Raspberry Pi 4's big price cut: 2GB model gets massive birthday reduction  
  • Raspberry Pi 4 graphics win: Open-source Vulkan driver support is coming  
  • Raspberry Pi gets MIT's Scratch 3 programming language for Raspbian  
  • Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspbian Buster: Hands-On   
  • Raspberry Pi 4 Model B is out: Faster CPU, GPU, dual-screen 4K, up to 4GB for $55
  • Raspberry Pi users: You got Pi 4, now new Raspbian takes Windows 10, iOS design cues
  • What are the best Raspberry Pi alternatives? Everything you need to know about Pi rivals
  • What is the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B? A closer look at the new board and what it can do TechRepublic
  • Raspberry Pi 4 Model B review: This board really can replace your PC TechRepublic
  • Raspberry Pi 4 : This thing is a PC, says board's creator Eben Upton TechRepublic
  • New Raspberry Pi add-on: Now you can monitor air pollution indoors and out
  • Raspberry Pi: A cheat sheet TechRepublic  
  • Google includes a Raspberry Pi in a DIY smart speaker kit CNET

    • Related Topics:

    Open Source PCs Servers Storage Networking Data Centers

    More from Liam Tung

    Related Stories

      • 1 of 3