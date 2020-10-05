Windows 10 Raspberry Pi rival: Intel Atom chip powers this new Rock Pi X board

Lockdown surge for Raspberry Pi sales Watch Now

Radxa, the maker of Arm-based Rock Pi alternatives to the Raspberry Pi, has released its first Intel-based single-board computer.

The new Rock Pi X comes with an Intel Cherry Trail Atom x5-Z8350 64-bit quad-core processor from 2016, which runs at 1.44GHz.

The barebones computer can run Ubuntu Linux or, with a minimum of 32GB storage, Windows 10 too. However, Radxa recommends 64GB space for the Microsoft OS while Ubuntu only requires 16GB of storage.

CNX-Software reports that the Rock Pi X with 2GB of LDDP3 RAM and 16GB flash storage is available through AllNetChina for $59 plus shipping.

The Rock Pi X is available in a Model A and Model B configuration, with the Model B differentiated by the inclusion of 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. The Model B also features a gigabit Ethernet port with Power over Ethernet support via an extra HAT.

The Model B would cost $85 plus shipping for a configuration with 64GB eMMC storage. The 128GB option costs $99. The price tag for the Rock Pi X is higher than the $39 it was expected to ship for when it was unveiled a year ago.

Memory options for the board are 1GB, 2GB or 4GB of RAM, while storage options range between 8GB and 128GB. For video output, the HDMI 2.0 port supports up to 4K output at 30 frames per second.

There's also a 3.5mm audio jack, one USB 3.0 port, three USB 2.0 host ports, and one USB Type-C port. The 40-pin expansion header is compatible with the Raspberry Pi.

For comparison, the Arm-based Raspberry Pi 4 Model B is available with 2GB, 4GB and 8GB of RAM. The 8GB variant, released earlier this year, costs $75.

