Red Hat CloudForms 4.7 released

There's an old, wise IT statement: "Never fix what's broken." Of course, there's an equally true tech management thought, which goes: "You snooze, you lose." So, trying to satisfy both the tortoises and hares of IT, Red Hat's newest version of its old-school CloudForms management tool comes ready to integrate with Red Hat's DevOps program of choice: Ansible Tower.

CloudForms is in infrastructure management platform, which allows IT departments to control users' self-service abilities to provision, manage, and ensure compliance across virtual machines and private clouds. Ansible Tower is Red Hat's enterprise version of the popular open-source Ansible DevOps IT automation program.

This new version of CloudForms boasts deeper integration with the Red Hat Ansible Automation software stack. It's infrastructure integrations are designed to help streamline and simplify IT management across hybrid-cloud infrastructure.

This move is perfectly natural since Red Hat as it merges with IBM. It's all about pushing the hybrid-cloud.

As Joe Fitzgerald, Red Hat's Management VP, said in a statement: "While migrating applications to hybrid cloud infrastructure has become a priority for many enterprise IT organizations, effective management across physical, virtual and private cloud infrastructure remains a key building block to fully adopting hybrid cloud. Red Hat CloudForms 4.7 provides a necessary stepping stone for organizations seeking to harness public cloud services in tandem with on-premises infrastructure."

CloudForms 4.7 will do this in several ways. First, you can now run Red Hat Ansible Tower workflows directly from CloudForms. In addition, CloudForms now comes with new and enhanced integrations with physical infrastructure and networking providers, including Nuage Networks Virtualized Services Platform (VSP) and Lenovo XClarity. With this, sysadmins can manage physical and network compute infrastructure alongside virtual and multi-cloud.

With CloudForms, you can also now receive alerts from Prometheus. This is the Kubernetes cluster-monitoring program Red Hat uses in OpenShift. You can access Red Hat Insights directly from the Red Hat CloudForms appliance web user interface. This is an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) program, which helps you proactively identify and resolve technical risks in your IT infrastructure.

So, if you want to keep using the old-style CloudForms you know, but add in the new DevOps tools you need to manage containers on the cloud, CloudForms is for you. Check it out.

