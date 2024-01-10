'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Reserve Samsung's newest Galaxy phone now and get $50 off with this deal
The next Samsung Galaxy phone isn't here just yet. But it's on its way.
If you're ready to upgrade your old Samsung phone, or make the switch from iPhone to Android, this upcoming discount might sweeten the deal for you. Ahead of next week's Samsung Unpacked event, the tech giant is offering a $50 credit when you reserve its new Galaxy phone, the name of which has not yet been announced.
Samsung is reportedly gearing up to unveil a new lineup of Galaxy S24 smartphones at its Jan. 17 Unpacked event. Some of the reported upgrades include improved image saturation and sharpening for more realistic-looking photos, as well as an abundance of AI features, ZDNET contributing writer Artie Beaty reports in an article on the S24 Ultra leaks.
A preorder and purchase of the phone is required to unlock the $50 savings, and the discount will be automatically applied during checkout, according to its website.
And just because you reserve the preorder doesn't mean you are obligated to buy the phone when it comes out. As ZDNET reviews editor June Wan explains in a recent article, it's more of a way for the company to gauge public interest in its products ahead of event day.
So if this deal interests you, be sure to jump on it before it's gone to get a discounted price on Samsung's latest phone.