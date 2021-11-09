RingCentral beats expectations, brings in $415 million for Q3

RingCentral on Tuesday published third-quarter financial results that beat market expectations. CEO Vlad Shmunis, in part, credited the popularity of the RingCentral Message Video Phone platform for the strong quarter.

The cloud communications firm's non-GAAP net income per diluted share was 36 cents on revenue of $415 million, increasing 37% year-over-year.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 33 cents per share on revenue of $393.46 million. The report sent the company's stock surging more than 16% in after hours trading.

"Third quarter results were outstanding, with accelerating growth driven by ramping contributions from our key partners and momentum from our upmarket customers," said Vlad Shmunis, RingCentral's CEO.

"Our success is rooted in our commitment to cultivating trust with our customers, our relentless pace of innovation, and our differentiated partner network with industry leaders. With our award-winning RingCentral Message Video Phone (or MVP) platform, our seamless integration with an industry-leading cloud contact center solution, and our unparalleled market access with strategic partners, we believe we are uniquely positioned to meet the rising global demand for cloud-based communications solutions," Shmunis added.

Subscriptions revenue increased 38% year-over-year to $385 million and accounted for 93% of total revenue.

Total Annualized Exit Monthly Recurring Subscriptions (ARR) increased 39% year-over-year to $1.64 billion. RingCentral Office ARR (UCaaS + CCaaS) increased 42% year-over-year to $1.55 billion.

In the second quarter, RingCentral announced new and extended partnerships with a number of companies, including Avaya, Verizon Business, Deutsche Telekom and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, among others.

RingCentral is raising its full-year 2021 guidance, predicting revenue around $1.581 billion. For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue in the range of $433.5 million to $434.5 million and a non-GAAP EPS of $0.37.