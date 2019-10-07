RIP iTunes: Apple releases MacOS 10.15 Catalina

Apple on Monday announced MacOS 10.15 Catalina will be available today for support Macs The release follows the launch of iOS 13 and iPadOS in September.
Arguably, Catalina's biggest feature is that it signals the end of iTunes. Apple unbundled all of the various functionality of iTunes, such as Apple Music, Podcasts, and Apple TV. But don't worry, you can still sync your iPhone or iPad with your Mac -- that's done with the Finder app now.
According to Apple, Catalina will run on the following Macs:
- MacBook 2015 or later
- MacBook Air 2012 or later
- MacBook Pro 2012 or later
- Mac Mini 2012 or later
- iMac 2012 or later
- iMac Pro 2017 or later
- Mac Pro 2013 or later
Other features included in Catalina include Apple Arcade, the expansion of iPad apps being ported to Mac, and the ability to use an iPad as an external monitor with the Sidecar feature.
Apple also expanded its Screen Time feature to the Mac, giving you greater insight into your usage habits on all of your Apple devices. Screen Time also expands parental controls to the Mac for the first time.
Before you dive into system preferences and update, do some routine maintenance to ensure it's a smooth installation.
