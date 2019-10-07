RIP iTunes: Apple releases MacOS 10.15 Catalina

Have Apple events lost their shine? ZDNet's Adrian Kingsley-Hughes sits down with Karen Roby to discuss if Apple events help sell iPhones, or are they a tool Apple uses to reassure investors and journalists? Read more: https://zd.net/2N9Xhoy

Apple on Monday announced MacOS 10.15 Catalina will be available today for support Macs The release follows the launch of iOS 13 and iPadOS in September.

Arguably, Catalina's biggest feature is that it signals the end of iTunes. Apple unbundled all of the various functionality of iTunes, such as Apple Music, Podcasts, and Apple TV. But don't worry, you can still sync your iPhone or iPad with your Mac -- that's done with the Finder app now.

According to Apple, Catalina will run on the following Macs:

MacBook 2015 or later

MacBook Air 2012 or later

MacBook Pro 2012 or later

Mac Mini 2012 or later

iMac 2012 or later

iMac Pro 2017 or later

Mac Pro 2013 or later

Other features included in Catalina include Apple Arcade, the expansion of iPad apps being ported to Mac, and the ability to use an iPad as an external monitor with the Sidecar feature.

Apple also expanded its Screen Time feature to the Mac, giving you greater insight into your usage habits on all of your Apple devices. Screen Time also expands parental controls to the Mac for the first time.

Before you dive into system preferences and update, do some routine maintenance to ensure it's a smooth installation.