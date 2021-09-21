Roku, Shopify partner to offer SMB advertising ahead of holidays

Roku is planning to help small businesses advertise locally via a partnership with Shopify.

The streaming media provider said it is launching an app that enables Shopify customers to build, buy and measure TV streaming ad campaigns. With the move, Roku will be the first streaming app available in the Shopify App Store.

Shopify's App Store has about 7,000 available apps and integrations. Roku's app is expected to launch before the holiday season.

With the Roku app, the company is taking aim at the cable and TV ad market. Roku with Shopify said it will be able to provide more precise analytics throughout the marketing funnel. Roku had 55.1 million active accounts at the end of the second quarter.

A few key points:

Shopify users will be able to select audience, choose campaign budget, timing and duration.

The business will upload creative.

SMBs will be able to launch campaigns within minutes.

Early merchants using the Roku ad app are Birthdate Co, Jambys, MoonPod and OLIPOP.

Roku's platform, which is embedded on multiple TVs, has been surging as an advertising vehicle. Roku said second quarter revenue surged 81% from a year ago to $645 million with average revenue per user of $36.46, up 46% from a year ago.

The company doesn't break out advertising revenue but said monetized video ad impressions more than doubled in the second quarter from a year ago. Roku also said in its Aug. 4 shareholder letter that it was increasing SMBs on its OneView ad platform.