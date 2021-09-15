Salesforce adds more tools for real-time personalization to Marketing Cloud

Salesforce on Wednesday is rolling out a series of AI-driven enhancements to the Marketing Cloud, largely centered around improving personalized messaging and engaging with customers in real-time. A number of the updates will improve Interaction Studio, the real-time engagement tool within the Marketing Cloud.

The new tools should help marketers address one of their major focal points. According to the State of Marketing survey, Salesforce published earlier this year, engaging with customers in real-time is the No. 2 priority of marketers globally. At the same time, 80% of survey respondents said engaging with customers in real-time is their top challenge.

Interaction Studio now offers Templates, giving marketing teams a way to extend personalized messages to customers via ATMs, point-of-sale systems and call centers. Interaction Studio integrates with the Experience Cloud to provide personalized web mobile and portal experiences based on real-time engagement. It also integrates withSalesforce's CRM to give sales and service teams real-time visibility into customer behavior, segmentation and next-best actions.

The Marketing Cloud's Einstein Designer tool uses AI to quickly create relevant content with variations of available images, copy, and headlines for more personalisation.

Meanwhile, to better target the right customers, Salesforce is adding Einstein Engagement Scoring to the Salesforce CDP (customer data platform). Marketers could use this, for instance, to omit users from an email campaign if they're unlikely to engage with emails or mobile, and instead utilize other channels like advertising or social media to engage with them.

Lastly, Salesforce is adding Datorama connectors and apps to Salesforce CDP and Interaction Studio, providing more analytics tools to help marketers optimize their return on investment (ROI) and customer lifetime value (LTV).