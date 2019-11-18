Salesforce launches new Salesforce Mobile App, Trailhead GO with Apple, exclusive iOS, iPadOS features

Salesforce

Salesforce is launching a redesigned Salesforce Mobile App and a learning app called Trailhead GO with exclusive features to Apple's iOS and iPadOS.

The Apple-Salesforce effort, which was announced at Dreamforce, rhymes with other partnerships with enterprise software vendors and the iPhone maker. For instance, Apple has worked on apps with the likes of Accenture, IBM, and SAP. The general theme is using Apple's enterprise footprint with iOS, iPhone, and iPad to garner unique business features in apps.

As part of the Apple-Salesforce partnership, Salesforce launched a new version of the Salesforce Mobile SDK, which enables native apps for iPhone and iPad on Salesforce's platform. Salesforce Mobile SDK will support the latest tools available in Apple's Swift programming language.

Dan McCall, vice president of product, said the Salesforce Mobile App will bring the company's Customer 360 Platform to the small screen. The app has been piloted by more than 1,000 customers over the last year. Salesforce outlines Customer Data Platform, aims to advance Customer 360 strategy

Salesforce Mobile App, the redesigned CRM app, will add Einstein artificial intelligence, analytics and integration with iOS features such as Siri and Face ID. Siri and Einstein Voice Assistant can take notes, add tasks and update CRM records.

Apple's Handoff feature that allows users to hop between devices is also in Salesforce Mobile.



Customers who opt-in to the Salesforce Mobile app can also be part of the Einstein Voice Assistant on Mobile pilot.



Trailhead GO is the first mobile app for the Trailhead learning platform and will be exclusive on iOS and iPadOS. More than 700 training modules will be available on Trailhead GO including iOS app development tools. Trailhead GO is built on Swift with the Salesforce Mobile SDK. ( See: Student competition at TrailheaDX highlights Salesforce's efforts to address inequality in STEM education | Salesforce's Parker Harris offers CXO insights for managing complex IT integrations and handing the inevitable crisis | How Salesforce builds loyalty by investing in the success of its developers, admins, and customers)

Student competition at TrailheaDX highlights Salesforce's efforts to address inequality in STEM education | Salesforce's Parker Harris offers CXO insights for managing complex IT integrations and handing the inevitable crisis | How Salesforce builds loyalty by investing in the success of its developers, admins, and customers) Salesforce Mobile SDK is now optimized for Swift and iOS 13. Support for iOS 13, iPadOS and Swift includes Swift UI and Package Manager.

Both the Salesforce Mobile App and Trailhead GO are available in Apple's App Store. Trailhead GO will get support for iOS Dark Mode and Sign in with Apple later this year. The Salesforce Mobile SDK 8.0 with support for Dark Mode and Swift UI will be available later this year with iPadOS optimization landing in 2020.

