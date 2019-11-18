Salesforce launches new Salesforce Mobile App, Trailhead GO with Apple, exclusive iOS, iPadOS features

Trailhead GO

Salesforce is launching a redesigned Salesforce Mobile App and a learning app called Trailhead GO with exclusive features to Apple's iOS and iPadOS.

The Apple-Salesforce effort, which was announced at Dreamforce, rhymes with other partnerships with enterprise software vendors and the iPhone maker. For instance, Apple has worked on apps with the likes of AccentureIBM, and SAP. The general theme is using Apple's enterprise footprint with iOS, iPhone, and iPad to garner unique business features in apps.

As part of the Apple-Salesforce partnership, Salesforce launched a new version of the Salesforce Mobile SDK, which enables native apps for iPhone and iPad on Salesforce's platform. Salesforce Mobile SDK will support the latest tools available in Apple's Swift programming language.

Dan McCall, vice president of product, said the Salesforce Mobile App will bring the company's Customer 360 Platform to the small screen. The app has been piloted by more than 1,000 customers over the last year. Salesforce outlines Customer Data Platform, aims to advance Customer 360 strategy 

Among the key items outlined at Dreamforce.

Both the Salesforce Mobile App and Trailhead GO are available in Apple's App Store. Trailhead GO will get support for iOS Dark Mode and Sign in with Apple later this year. The Salesforce Mobile SDK 8.0 with support for Dark Mode and Swift UI will be available later this year with iPadOS optimization landing in 2020. 

Here's a screenshot of the Salesforce Mobile SDK:

salesforce-mobile-sdk-8-0.png

