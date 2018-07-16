Salesforce buys marketing intelligence firm Datorama

Salesforce is buying Israeli marketing intelligence firm Datorama, the company said Monday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but some reports suggest it's worth upwards of $800 million.

Datorama's cloud-based AI software is used by marketers to consolidate and pull insights from data that can be used to optimize campaigns and workflows.

Salesforce plans to use the acquisition to bolster its own data analytics capabilities within Marketing Cloud. The CRM giant also said the deal complements its integration with Google Analytics 360 and recent Marketing Cloud Einstein updates.

Datorama says it has more than 3,000 customers, including PepsiCo, Ticketmaster, Trivago, Unilever, Pernod Ricard and Foursquare.

In a blog post, Datorama CEO and co-founder Ran Sarig said the deal will enable the company to move with greater speed and support while also improving data intelligence for Salesforce customers.

"Salesforce's acquisition of Datorama will enhance Salesforce's Marketing Cloud with expanded data integration, intelligence and analytics, enabling marketers to unlock insights across Salesforce data and the myriad of technologies used in today's marketing and consumer engagement ecosystem," Sarig said.

Salesforce's last major acquisition came in March when it shelled out $6.5 billion to buy MuleSoft, a data integration company. Salesforce also bought CloudCraze around the same time.

