Salesforce launches Revenue Cloud, aims to help businesses understand revenue lifecycle

Salesforce on Thursday announced Revenue Cloud, its latest cloud vertical that's aimed at helping businesses create a single point of reference for customer transactions, from purchase to renewal to revenue recognition.

Part of the Salesforce Customer 360 Platform, Revenue Cloud is essentially a combination of several existing Salesforce products, including CPQ, its software that generates quotes for orders, and Billing, its system for usage-based pricing, flexible invoicing and automatic contract renewals. Revenue Cloud also includes the company's Partner Relationship Management (PRM) software and B2B Commerce.

There are also several new services included in Revenue Cloud, such as multi-cloud billing and the CPQ-B2B Commerce connector, which lets businesses customize digital storefronts for B2B selling and add configurable pricing to digital carts for self-service buying. It also integrates new technology from Salesforce's acquisition of Vlocity, including industry-specific workflows related to revenue.

"We are helping businesses accelerate growth, whether that means filling the gaps of lost revenue or doubling down on the areas of your business that are doing well," the company said in a blog post. "No matter the complexity of your deals, business model, or revenue processes, Revenue Cloud can be the single source of truth for all customer transactional data. And with partners like Docusign, Digital Route and Avalara, businesses can extend Revenue Cloud to manage the entire revenue management process."

Salesforce is one the bevy of software-as-a-service providers targeting verticals with industry-specific clouds and services. The company's previous efforts in verticals include financial services and healthcare.

Revenue Cloud, includeing CPQ, Billing, CPQ for Partner Communities, CPQ for Customer Communities and CPQ and B2B Commerce Connector, are all generally available.

