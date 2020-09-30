Salesforce launches Work.com for Vaccines, aims to scale COVID-19 vaccinations

latest developments Coronavirus: Business and technology in a pandemic From cancelled conferences to disrupted supply chains, not a corner of the global economy is immune to the spread of COVID-19. Read More

Salesforce has rolled out Work.com for Vaccines, an extension to its COVID-19 return to work suite, to help local, state and federal governments manage vaccine programs.

Bill Patterson, vice president of CRM applications at Salesforce, said Work.com's latest extension is designed to get ahead of vaccine distribution. Although there are no approved vaccines for COVID-19, there are multiple fast-tracked vaccines globally. Work.com was launched in June as enterprise COVID-19 continuity response shifted to return-to-work planning.

"Work.com for Vaccines will be for local, state and national governments overseas to track inventory, refrigeration states and data elements," explained Patterson. "It's an opportunity to modernize bespoke systems."

The challenge for vaccine programs at scale will be connecting systems, analyzing outcomes and tracking appointments, wellness data and management, said Patterson. Salesforce's Tableau and Mulesoft units will be part of the experience and Work.com for Vaccines can be a platform for more custom apps built by partners including Accenture, Deloitte and Infosys to address "last mile delivery."

Salesforce's vaccine efforts track dosage, lot, manufacturer, inventory and variables like syringe supply and refrigeration capacity. Work.com for Vaccines won't track shipping, distribution and logistics and more supply chain management functionality.

Work.com for Vaccines includes:

Public Health Command Center, a dashboard that provides a data points for vaccine management including demographics, inventory levels and forecasts for future needs.

Inventory Management to manage vaccine doses, syringes and protective gear.

Clinical Vaccine Administration and Clinical Scheduling. Administration covers delivery, pre-arrival patient screenings and approvals. Scheduling manages vaccination appointments and electronic consent.

Patient Outcomes Monitoring to capture patient experiences and health results following vaccinations. Patients self-report health outcomes with guided surveys.

Notifications to provide education and outreach campaigns and communicate with providers and patients.

