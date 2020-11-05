Samsung announces a 256GB version of the Galaxy S20 FE

Image: Samsung

Samsung on Thursday announced that, starting Friday, Nov. 6, the Galaxy S20 FE will be available with 256GB of storage, doubling the 128GB of storage the phone launched in October.

In addition to a new storage amount, the 256GB S20 FE will be available in Cloud Navy for "select" carriers and unlocked through Samsung and its carrier partners for $769.99.

Samsung announced the "FE" version -- which stands for Fan Edition -- of the S20 in September. The phone is designed to bring users' favorite features to a device that's more affordably priced, with the 128GB S20 FE starting at $699.99.

The new S20 FE variant brings even more confusion to Samsung's phone lineup. The S20 FE, with its 128GB of storage, has a microSD card slot for additional storage, allowing owners to add additional storage for less than what the 256GB model is selling for.

Either way, if you've been waiting for the S20 FE to have more internal storage, then you can pick one up starting tomorrow.