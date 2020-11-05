Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.

Samsung announces a 256GB version of the Galaxy S20 FE

If you were waiting for more storage before buying the Galaxy S20 FE, you're in luck.

galaxy-s20-fe-all-colors-2.jpg

 Image: Samsung

ZDNet Recommends

5G almost cheap: The best affordable 5G phones between $400 and $700

5G almost cheap: The best affordable 5G phones between $400 and $700

The Pixel 4A 5G ups the ante for mid-range 5G smartphone devices. Here's a look at your options.

Read More

Samsung on Thursday announced that, starting Friday, Nov. 6, the Galaxy S20 FE will be available with 256GB of storage, doubling the 128GB of storage the phone launched in October

In addition to a new storage amount, the 256GB S20 FE will be available in Cloud Navy for "select" carriers and unlocked through Samsung and its carrier partners for $769.99. 

Samsung announced the "FE" version -- which stands for Fan Edition -- of the S20 in September. The phone is designed to bring users' favorite features to a device that's more affordably priced, with the 128GB S20 FE starting at $699.99. 

The new S20 FE variant brings even more confusion to Samsung's phone lineup. The S20 FE, with its 128GB of storage, has a microSD card slot for additional storage, allowing owners to add additional storage for less than what the 256GB model is selling for. 

Either way, if you've been waiting for the S20 FE to have more internal storage, then you can pick one up starting tomorrow.

ZDNet Recommends

Related Topics:

Samsung Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews

More from Jason Cipriani

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3