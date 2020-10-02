Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: How to buy and where to find the best deals

Samsung recently introduced its newest smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (the FE stands for Fan Edition), and launched it at a relatively affordable price. However, you can already find it on sale at several retailers, including at Best Buy and Amazon.

What is the Galaxy S20 FE and what does it feature?

The Galaxy S20 FE has all the usual Galaxy S features, including a premium processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865), expandable storage, IP68 rating, large 6.5-inch AMOLED display, wireless charging, 4,500mAh battery, 6GB of RAM, and support for 5G. However, it does sport a "glasstic" back and offers a reduced display resolution and no headphone jack.

As for the triple-lens camera system and familiar module on the back, it consists of a 12MP wide-angle lens with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and 30x digital "Space Zoom."

From what we can tell, the Galaxy S20 FE is a solid device. It appears to be for younger people who don't want to spend a grand on a phone. Samsung is still offering the same three years of Android updates, which means you should get Android 11.

When can you buy the Galaxy S20 FE?

The Galaxy S20 FE is now available to buy in the US.

How much does the Galaxy S20 FE cost?

In the US, the Galaxy S20 FE comes exclusively in a 5G model. Samsung priced it $699.99 at launch, though you can find it cheaper elsewhere. In the UK, there is a 5G model and a 4G-only model. The 5G model costs £699, while the 4G-only model costs £599, In Europe, the 4G-only Galaxy S20 FE starts at €659, and the 5G version costs €759.

Where to buy the Galaxy S20 FE and find the best deals

In the US, the Galaxy S20 FE comes exclusively in a 5G model. You can get it unlocked from Samsung and other retailers, or go to your carrier's store to buy one. Verizon sells an exclusive variant called the Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW.

Here's a look at where the phone is available to buy, including places where it's on sale.

Samsung Get up to $450 back in instant credit with a trade-in Samsung itself is offering the Galaxy S20 FE at a huge discount right off the bat. With a qualified trade-in of another device, you can save up to $450 on the FE. Your savings will be applied in the form of instant credit. You can activate the phone with any carrier through Samsung, or you can purchase the phone unlocked. View Now at Samsung

Best Buy Save up to $200 when you activate service If you buy an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from Best Buy, but then activate a line of service upon checkout through Verizon and AT&T, you can get the phone for $549.99. If you activate through Sprint, you can get it for $499.99. If you activate later, the phone is still on sale for $599.99, down from its $699.99 price. View Now at Best Buy

Amazon Save $100 up front You can find the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in every color on Amazon for $100 less than its launch price. No trade-in or a new line of service or hidden gotchas required. Can't beat that, right? View Now at Amazon

B&H Save $100 up front Like Amazon, B&H is offering the Galaxy S20 FE at a $100 discount, though it happens to be out of stock at the moment. Hit the alert button on B&H's site to be notified when it's in stock again. View Now at B&H

AT&T Save up to $700 with a trade-in If you buy a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from AT&T, you can get it essentially for free, or you can save up to $700 off when you trade-in an eligible phone. The catch is you need to activate a new line of service on an AT&T Unlimited Wireless, and your discount is bill credits over 30 months. View Now at AT&T

Verizon Save $700 on another phone with a new line Verizon is offering a ton of different promotions on the Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW edition. The standout is you can buy one and then save up to $700 on another with a new line. You can also get up to $550 back in bill credits with a trade. Plus, you can save up to $500 more when you switch two lines. Select Unlimited plans required. View Now at Verizon