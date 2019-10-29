Samsung announces Galaxy Book Flex and Ion: Premium ultra-thin laptops with QLED displays

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Glimpse of the smartphone world beyond glass slabs The Samsung Galaxy Fold is a major step forward in smartphone innovation and contrasts with today's typical glass sandwiches. ZDNet's Matt Miller has had a chance to test out the phone himself, and although it may not be perfect, it's clearly improved over the Fold Samsung released in April. Read more: https://zd.net/331a0Ol

The future of Samsung experiences and services is a focus at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) this week, but in addition we are seeing hardware announcements too. The new Samsung Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion were introduced and are on display here on the show floor.

These two laptops are thin and light, but also have stunning fit and finish. Sometimes you have to sacrifice high performance to choose ultra-portability, but that is not the case with either of these new laptops from Samsung.

Both of these laptops feature QLED screens, the first on a laptop, and look wonderful. They also support the Wireless PowerShare feature we have seen on Galaxy S10 and Note 10 products this year so you can keep your Qi-enabled devices topped off even if you are out and about without any cables available. Simply set the device down on the touchpad after flipping the switch on Wireless PowerShare.

The Book Flex and Book Ion are powered by 10th generation Intel Core processors, WiFi 6, and Thunderbolt 3 so you have the latest and greatest inside both computers. These computers were co-engineered with Intel as part of the Project Athena program.

Both laptops are available in 13.3 inch and 15.6 inch display size options with various RAM and internal storage options. They will be available starting in December.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex

The Galaxy Book Flex has a 360-degree hing so you can use it as a traditional laptop, tablet, or even media-viewing machine. It has a lovely Royal Blue aluminum body with a matching S Pen. The advanced S Pen functionality we see in the Galaxy Note 10 devices is present here too so you can use air gestures to switch slides in PowerPoint and more.

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion

The Galaxy Book Ion is a laptop made with a magnesium body in a traditional clamshell form factor. It feels amazingly light at less than a kilogram, 13.3 inch model) in weight with thickness ranging from 12.9 to 14.9 mm. It has a a very large trackpad and comfortable keys.

More Samsung news: