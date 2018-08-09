Samsung announces Galaxy Watch with improved battery life, LTE, health features

Alongside announcing the Galaxy Note 9, Samsung unveiled a new smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch.

Ditching the Gear namesake, the Galaxy Watch will still run Tizen, the company's wearable operating system.

The Galaxy Watch comes in two different sizes, 42mm or 46mm. Samsung is touting multiple day battery life and LTE connectivity for those who want to leave his or her smartphone behind.

Samsung has also added new health management tools for better monitoring of your heart rate, stress levels, and sleep habits. Samsung Health will then use that information to make recommendations to keep you healthy.

Pricing and availability were not immediately available.