​Samsung's Galaxy Watch to go on sale August 24 with Note 9

Samsung Electronics' new smartwatch goes on sale together with the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 on August 24, ZDNet Korea reports.

The wearable, called Galaxy Watch, will come in two versions in different sizes with the Tizen operating system, the report said.

Healthcare features will be the main draw and the company will have "killer apps" related to them, the report added.

The Galaxy Watch will be unveiled together with the Galaxy Note 9 at Unpacked on August 9 in New York. Like the Galaxy Note 9, it will begin pre-orders on August 14 and go on sale on the same date of August 24.

This is the first time Samsung has used the name Galaxy Watch for its smartwatch. Previous products have mainly carried the Gear brand -- Galaxy Gear, Gear S, Gear Sports, among others -- and were unveiled at Mobile World Congress or IFA.

Holding separate launch events for smartphones and watches have had little marketing benefits and it is better to launch them together to maximize the Galaxy brand, ZDNet Korea said.

Earlier this week, blogger Evan Blass posted a picture of what purportedly is the Galaxy Note 9 with a yellow S-Pen.

