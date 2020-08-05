Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live look to compete with AirPods Pro on price and features

Image: Samsung

After an accidental leak last month , Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy Buds Live. The company announced the new wireless earbuds at its latest Unpacked event, where the company also revealed the new Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra , Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Watch 3 .

The completely wireless earbuds go on sale Aug. 6, and are priced at $169.99.

Don't let the sub-$200 price fool you. The Buds Live are packed with the same features as the more expensive Apple AirPods Pro.

With Buds Live, you can expect 8 hours of battery life, with another 29 hours thanks to the charging case.

They also feature active noise cancellation, which you can toggle on/off with a long press on the earbud. There's also an air vent in the Buds Live design that allows airflow, which Samsung claims produces a better sound and makes them more comfortable to wear for long periods of time.

Image: Samsung

The bean-like shape is odd, no doubt, but it's a nice break from the earbud with a stem look that's become commonplace for this category.

The Buds Live will come in three colors, matching the mystic color theme of the Note lineup: Mystic bronze, black and white.

They'll work with iOS and Android devices, with Samsung limiting some of the features to only Galaxy phones, like a dedicated gaming mode. As for the fit, you'll have a choice between three changeable tips to help find the better fit for your ear. They're sweat and water-resistant, so you shouldn't have any issues wearing them while you workout (assuming you get a tight fit).

Other features Samsung also mentioned include three microphones plus an accelerometer for ANC and phone calls, and Bixby integration.