Samsung confirms unreleased Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds in app update

WinFuture

If you own a pair of Galaxy Buds , you undoubtedly use the companion app on your iPhone or Android phone. The app is how you can adjust settings, install firmware updates and customize how the earbuds are used.

On Friday, Samsung updated the app, and it included more than just bug fixes. As reported by The Verge, and confirmed by ZDNet the update includes screenshots and information about the Galaxy Buds Live.

Wait, what's that? The Galaxy Buds Live are, apparently, the company's next pair of wireless earbuds. For the past few months, as leaks and rumors heated up about the upcoming device, they've been affectionally referred to as Galaxy Beans, and that's exactly what they look like.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

As you can see in the screenshots posted on the App Store, the Galaxy Buds Live will have active noise cancellation (ANC) -- something the Galaxy Buds Plus is lacking -- along with touch controls and an equalizer.

According to WinFuture, the internal codename for the earbuds is, in fact, "Bean." Battery life, per the same report, should be around 4.5 hours with ANC enabled, or 5.5 with it turned off.

We expect Samsung will make the Galaxy Buds Live official on Aug. 5, during its upcoming Unpacked event, where Samsung is expected to announce the Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, possible a new Galaxy watch and the Galaxy Z Fold2.