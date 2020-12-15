Samsung confirms Note features are coming to other Galaxy devices

Image: Cho Mu-Hyun/ZDNet

We've seen reports and heard rumors that the Galaxy Note's most beloved feature, its S Pen stylus, is likely coming to the Galaxy S21 Ultra when it's announced in January. On Tuesday, Samsung's head of mobile, TM Roh, seems to have confirmed it.

In a blog post on Samsung's news site, Roh recapped the company's year in mobile, highlighting various devices and product launches.

There are several impressive numbers and stats in the post, like the fact Samsung launched 20 different 5G-enabled Galaxy devices this year.

But it's at the end of the post, when Roh turns to the future, where we find hints of what's to come. More specifically, Roh says that Samsung has "been paying attention to people's favorite aspects of the Galaxy Note experience and are excited to add some of its most well-loved features to other devices in our lineup."

Samsung has already brought better cameras and larger displays to other Galaxy devices; features that were once exclusive to the Note line. The only feature that's still exclusive to the Note is the S Pen.

As for foldable phones, Roh says that the company will be expanding its foldable portfolio, and in the process making this category of phone "more accessible to everyone."

Hopefully, that translates to foldable phones that aren't $2,000, as is the case with the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Even the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Flip 5G are $1,300 and $1,450, respectively.

We won't have to wait much longer before we see what Samsung's mobile division is working on. Current rumors point to a Jan. 14 announcement, and Roh himself states he's excited to share more information in January.